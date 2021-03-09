A 43-year-old woman from Rehoboth Beach has claimed the first $150,000 top prize from the Delaware Lottery instant game Ca$h Eruption. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket from the BP Pep-Up gas station in Long Neck.
“Congratulations to this lucky winner,” said Vernon Kirk, director of the Delaware Lottery. “One additional $150,000 Ca$h Eruption top prize still remains, which means there’s yet another chance to win big!”
The Delaware Lottery also currently offers other $20-price-point instant games with top prizes still available, including The Money Game (two $150,000 top prizes remaining) and Limited Edition (one $100,000 top prize remaining). To view the latest instant games tickets available for purchase, visit https://www.delottery.com/Instant-Games.
The woman claimed her prize from Lottery Headquarters on March 4.