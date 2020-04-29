The Delaware Department of Insurance on Wednesday, April 29, released a list of consumer-friendly automobile insurer actions that are being implemented due to reduced vehicle use throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. As filed with the department, these actions represent millions of dollars being returned to or saved by policyholders throughout the state, officials noted.
The following list may not be inclusive and may be updated online. The commitments below apply to only personal automobile insurance policies, officials said. Customer eligibility requirements may exist. Residents should direct questions about specific commitments to the insurer.
• Allstate: Issuing refunds equal to 15 percent of March and April auto premiums. A total of 19,155 Delaware Allstate customers will be refunded well over $1 million.
• American Family: Distributing a one-time check payment of $50 per covered vehicle.
• Amica Mutual: Crediting 20 percent of the policyholder’s monthly auto premium.
• Chubb: Renewing customers will receive a discount equal to 35 percent of their April and May costs, an estimated $110 per vehicle.
• Cincinnati Insurance: Refunding policyholders 15 percent of their April and May premium.
• Electric Insurance: Distributing a payback equal to 15 percent of three months of the policyholder’s premium, an estimated $72 per policy.
• Encompass: Issuing refunds of 15 percent of March and April auto premiums. Approximately 2,835 Delaware Encompass customers will be refunded about $168,882 total.
• Esurance: Issuing refunds equal to 15 percent of March and April auto premiums.
• Farmers: Discounting April premiums by 25 percent discount or providing 25 percent refunds to customers already paid in full.
• GEICO: The GEICO Giveback Credit will discount renewed or newly purchased policies between April 8 and Oct. 7 by 15 percent. Customers can expect to save an average of $150 on their next auto policy and $30 per motorcycle policy.
• Goodville Mutual: Issuing a Safe@home premium credit of 15 percent on two months of new or renewal premium. Members can choose to waive their credit and request that it be donated to local food banks, first-responders or international relief. Goodville Mutual will match donated funds up to $100,000.
• Hartford: The COVID-19 Personal Auto Payback Plan will credit customers 15 percent of April and May auto premiums.
• Horace Mann: The Teacher Appreciation Relief Program will credit customers 15 percent of two months of premiums.
• Liberty Mutual: Providing a 15 percent refund on two months of annual premiums.
• Mercury: Refunding 15 percent of monthly premiums paid in April and May.
• MetLife: Crediting 15 percent of monthly premiums paid in April and May.
• Nationwide: Applying a one-time payment of $50.00 to each policy.
• Next Insurance: Discounting April premiums by 25 percent.
• NGM Insurance: Distributing a Relief Payment of $50 per each insured vehicle. In Delaware, approximately 899 private passenger vehicles insured will generate a total refund of $44,950.
• Progressive: Crediting back 20 percent of April and May premiums.
• State Farm: Refunding about 25 percent of April premiums.
• Travelers: The Stay-at-Home Auto Premium Credit Program will issue a credit of 15 percent to April and May premiums.
• USAA: Crediting approximately 20 percent on two months of premiums.
• 21st Century Insurance: Discounting April premiums by 25 percent, or providing 25 percent refunds to customers who paid in full.
Individuals who are experiencing financial hardship due to income changes related to COVID-19 and are unable to pay their premium should contact their insurance company to discuss assistance. Delaware’s insurance carriers are required to freeze cancelations and nonrenewal of policies that might have otherwise occurred due to non-payment of premiums through the duration of the Delaware state of emergency for individuals who have been laid off or fired due to the state of emergency.
Residents may be using personal vehicles to augment income through commercial use, such as delivering food or other goods. At the request of Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro, many auto insurers are temporarily allowing such activity. Residents are being encouraged to review their insurance company’s COVID-19 policies prior to beginning to provide delivery services.