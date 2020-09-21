Alison Kero Organizing (https://www.alisonkero.com/) and Distinctively U Designs (https://distinctivelyudesigns.com/) this week announced a new virtual workshop. Partnering together, Alison Kero Organizing and Distinctively U Designs are offering virtual services designed to help homeowners get their home market-ready, even if they’re not planning on selling.
Alison Kero, owner of Alison Kero Organizing, brings with her more than 15 years of experience helping clients from all over address chronic disorganization and developing new systems specific to their lifestyle and needs. She has also overseen homes and offices moving both locally and across the country.
Jennifer Bland, owner of Distinctively U Designs, is a personal stylist for fashion and interiors. She has 12 years of experience in the residential and commercial interior design field and has had a strong focus on fashion for the last four years.
In the webinar, titled “Declutter, Deep Clean, & Design,” the duo will provide tips such as:
• How and where to declutter your home;
• The best organizational tools to help you create more space;
• How to boost curb appeal without making major repairs;
• Which minor fixes give your home an instant upgrade; and
• How to highlight your home’s best features.
“We’re excited to launch this service to our neighbors and beyond, especially during this pandemic, “said Kero. “We can still provide essential services to our clients, but this way we all stay safe while our clients learn new skill sets.”
“We are thrilled to be able to share our expertise virtually, with our local community and others. The tips from ‘Declutter, Deep Clean, & Design’ will help attendees to understand the important process it takes to complete a home project successfully. You will be able to apply the information to a single space or your whole home, whether you are looking to get your house market-ready or just looking to freshen up your home.”
The first webinar will be held on Oct. 6 from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom. All registrants will receive a complimentary checklist for attending.
Register for the event at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_r5UnAXj4SSOLf4cEZuDLFg.