On July 16, the Preston Automotive Group (PAG) kicked off their Backpacks for Change Sales Promotion. For every vehicle sold from July 16 through July 31, PAG will donate a backpack filled with school supplies to a local child in need.
“Children and their families are the foundation of our communities and this is just one small way PAG is doing their part in supporting our communities during these trying times,” representatives said.
“Our newly created Community Outreach Committee selected educational support as their first initiative and a backpack drive was a perfect way to show our support,” said PAG’s David Wilson Jr. “Our committee has worked hard to ensure these backpacks get into the right hands, and I couldn’t be prouder of them!”
“Supporting educational needs in our communities has quickly became a top priority for PAG, and their continued support of the various initiatives throughout our community does not go unnoticed!” representatives said. “Whether students will be at home or in the classroom this fall, school supplies will always be in high demand to help students complete their schoolwork wherever they may be.”