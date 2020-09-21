State Treasurer Colleen Davis urges Delawareans not typically required to file federal income tax returns to watch their mail for a letter from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) saying they may qualify for a federal Economic Impact Payment (EIP). The letter urges recipients to visit the special Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info tool on IRS.gov before the Oct. 15 deadline to register for a payment.
“According to the IRS, letters are going to 32,875 Delawareans who don’t have to file a return,” Davis said. “Though the federal government has already sent payments to almost 500,000 people in Delaware, I want to make sure everyone gets a payment who is entitled to.”
People can qualify for a payment, even if they don’t work or have no earned income; however, not everyone can use the online tool. The tool should be used for those who do not normally and are not planning to file a federal income tax return for 2019 for any reason, including income less than $12,200 (or $24,000 if married filing jointly), no income at all or homelessness.
Others, including low- and moderate-income workers and working families receiving benefits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit or Child Tax Credit, will need to file a regular return as soon as possible. The IRS will use their tax return information to determine and issue any EIP for which they are eligible.
Those using the Non-Filers tool can speed up the arrival of their payment by choosing direct deposit. Those who do not choose direct deposit will receive a check. Two weeks after registering, people can track the status of their payment using the Get My Payment tool on the IRS website.
To date, Delawareans have received a total $810,451,229 worth of EIP payments.