A 48-year-old Millsboro woman has won a $1 million prize, before taxes, by matching the five white balls in the May 16 Powerball drawing, Delaware Lottery officials announced on Wednesday, June 3. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, purchased the winning Quick Pick ticket at Royal Farms #123—Oak Orchard in Millsboro.
“This win puts the Powerball total payout at $1.93 million year-to-date,” said Vernon Kirk, director of the Delaware Lottery. “The 2020 Draw Games total payout has reached $17.1 million — we’re happy to see Delaware residents playing these games and taking home big wins like this, especial during these tough times. Congratulations to our lucky winner!”
While the winner did consent to an interview, they said, she was unable to be reached for comment during the coronavirus pandemic
The woman claimed her prize at Lottery Headquarters on May 22.
Powerball drawings are held Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Tickets cost $2 per game. Powerball with Power Play tickets cost $3 per game.
Powerball players use a playslip to select five white numbers from 1 to 69 and one red Powerball number from 1 to 26, or they can use Quick Pick and let the computer randomly select numbers. For more information, visit delottery.com.