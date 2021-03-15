Mediacom Communications announced this week the launch of Xtream WiFi 360pro, a new whole-home WiFi solution designed “to deliver an exceptional Internet connectivity experience throughout the entire house.”
Featuring eero’s TrueMesh and Wi-Fi 6 technology, Xtream WiFi 360pro, representatives said, will deliver faster speeds up to 1Gig, greater coverage and a more reliable connection down halls, around walls and to every corner of the home.” They said eero’s TrueMesh technology “intelligently routes network traffic to avoid congestion, buffering, and drop-offs so customers can stream in 4K, play games, and video conference with ease.”
“The home WiFi network is the primary pathway to the Internet for most consumers today,” said John Pascarelli, executive vice president of operations, Mediacom. “With the capacity to support over 75 connected devices simultaneously, Xtream WiFi 360pro will allow our customers to get the most out of their everyday online experience by maximizing the potential of Mediacom’s ultrafast Gigabit broadband network.”
Xtream WiFi 360pro features eero Secure’s advanced safety and security measures designed to block malware, spyware, phishing and other malicious threats from customers’ devices, all while improving load times for ad-heavy sites, he noted. And with built-in parental controls, customers can easily block websites for family-safe browsing, streaming and social media use.
“Whole-home WiFi is the foundation for the smart home, supporting faster speeds and reliable connectivity for more devices, which is more important than ever as we work, play, stream and learn from our homes,” said Nate Hardison, co-founder and chief product officer at eero. “Mediacom customers will experience less interference, lower latency, more usable bandwidth, and less power consumption on their devices. Our advanced technology blankets the home with a WiFi connection customers can trust.”
Xtream WiFi 360pro will also leverage eero for Service Providers, eero’s tailored solution for internet service providers, to provide real-time actionable insights that simplify the customer experience and enable high-performing WiFi throughout the whole home. Xtream WiFi 360pro powered by eero will become available to all Mediacom customers beginning next month.
More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.