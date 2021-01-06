George Annis, a 60-year-old man from Chesapeake Beach, Md., purchased a single Six Figures instant game ticket during a recent visit to Food Lion #1206 in Selbyville. Much to his surprise, that ticket ended up winning him $10,000 in an instant.
According to Delaware Lottery officials, Annis said he has been playing the lottery since 1980 with hopes to win big.
“I like to buy instant game tickets whenever I’m in Delaware,” said Annis. “I guess this visit was extra-lucky!”
“It’s always nice to see players start the year with a big win,” said Vernon Kirk, director of the Delaware Lottery. “Congratulations to Mr. Annis!”
Annis was so excited after scratching the ticket and realizing his win, he couldn’t wait to call his daughter right away to tell her the good news, he noted.
Annis claimed his prize from Lottery Headquarters on Jan. 4. (The Delaware Lottery only publishes winner names with their consent.)