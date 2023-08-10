Students in the upcoming class of Financial Peace University by Dave Ramsey will learn the value of paying off the smallest bills first, then using available funds to start chipping away at other debts.
The weekly class, about 90 minutes long, on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m., will be in Room 5 of the Hope Center at Mariner’s Bethel Methodist Church in Ocean View from Sept. 6 until Nov. 1, said facilitator Carol Lewis, who will use DVDs of Ramsey teaching the course.
The cost is $85. Participants should register before Sept. 6 by e-mailing Lewis at stantonlewis155@gmail.com.
Lewis has coordinated Financial Peace University classes for about five years at Mariner’s and, before that, at her church in Laurel, Md., and said it has helped students “pay off debt and grow their wealth.”
“Right now, there are a lot of people in need of financial help and have nowhere to go,” she said, adding that more than 40 graduates from past classes paid off more than $55,000 of debt and saved more than $25,000 by following Ramsey’s guidelines.
“I personally paid off over $58,000 of debt and retired two years early by following his plan. I think there are a lot of people in need right now. It’s a great course. My minister at our church in Maryland asked me to find a plan that would help all our parishioners get back into the swing of things with money. Debt now is worse than it’s ever been, and people in the United States have credit card debt that is way, way up,” Lewis said.
Ramsey was a Realtor who bought and renovated homes.
“He had all kinds of mortgages. All of a sudden, the banks pulled the notes and he had nothing to use to pay for them. He became bankrupt. The banks wanted their money and he was broke, so he came up with this plan,” she said.
Lewis said each student keeps track of debts and assets, and doesn’t have to share personal information with classmates. Homework is done privately.
The premise is using a zero-based budget.
“All the money that comes in goes out to somewhere, so there is a plan for every penny you bring in. It’s done in baby steps — seven baby steps. The first is saving $1,000 for an emergency fund. If you have $1,000 in savings, skip that step. The second step is, you pay off all your debt using what he calls a ‘debt snowball,’ to pay off debt and stay motivated. You start with the smallest debt, no matter the interest rates. A lot of people do it by the highest interest rates first, but then you aren’t motivated. You pay one debt off, then you take what you were paying on that and pay the next one. You can see it growing,” she said.
Results are usually seen in five years.
“People come up to me and they say, ‘Thank you. You saved our marriage.’ I say, ‘No, I didn’t. You saved it.’”