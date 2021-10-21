Hungry customers enticed by Latin flare can find empanadas, Columbian hot dogs topped with crushed potato chips and an Argentine steak sandwich at the new Lili’s Place in Bethany Beach.
Owned by Edith and Paul Calem of Philadelphia and Milton, it’s at 99 Garfield Parkway, Unit 4, where TCBY was formerly located and offers mostly take out every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., although hours are likely to be modified during the winter.
Paul Calem is an economist and his wife said she had been a housewife for many years, raising their son, Andrew, now a college student, when they, with family members Carlos Granados and his wife Susie Aguirre, noticed TCBY on Garfield Parkway was closing.
“We thought we would inquire about it,” Mrs. Calem said as her husband explained Granados and his wife had been in the restaurant business in California. The pandemic caused restaurants to close. While visiting Bethany Beach, the two couples spotted the location, found it interesting and went into business together.
“Carlos is an ex-brother-in-law so there is a family tie. He and his wife had restaurants in L.A. but because of covid they had to shut down. By chance, Carlos was in the area visiting and we happened to be walking around, looking in Milton, and then we went on to Bethany because someone Carlos knew from way back had a shop in Bethany. We thought, ‘Wow. This is perfect.’ Carlos’ wife is from Ecuador so have a nice mix of foods,” Calem said.
Although she had never been in the restaurant business, Mrs. Calem said she likes to cook so establishing a restaurant didn’t feel at all foreign.
Opened about a month ago, Lili’s Place is named for Granados’ late mother.
“It is in honor of her. That is also my husband’s name so it worked out well,” Mr. Calem said,.
Menu items also include an Havana pork sandwich, Columbian cheese bread, salads, pizza and popular empanadas.
“An empanada is in a pastry and stuffed like a calzone but a smaller version. It is stuffed with various things — beef and chicken, spinach and cheese, ham and cheese. We also have sweet ones like banana and Nutella, and we have vegan options. Some are baked and some are flash fried,” Mrs. Calem explained.
Lili’s Place offers mostly take out, although there is some counter space with chairs. By state regulation, tables are not permitted unless a restaurant provides restrooms for customers, so there is no table service, she said.
“We wanted to give customers something they can’t find anywhere else. We wanted to be unique and offer things like empanadas and sandwiches that are a little different. Our Columbian hot dog is made with an all-beef, kosher hot dog. It has chipotle sauce and chopped onions and tomato and it’s topped with crumbled potato chips. It was Carlos’ idea and it is very popular. You can also build your own pizza. We have good salads. For dessert we have sweet empanadas and in the summer we will have Mexican popsicles called paletas in a variety of flavors like guava and papaya. They will be water based and milk based,” she said.
Customers who visit Lili’s Place have been pleased, especially with empanadas that Mrs. Calem said are pre-made and heated quickly in ovens that take only minutes.
“Everybody seems to like it. We get a lot of compliments,” she said.
“The logo says Freshly Made and we live up to that.”