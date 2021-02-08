The Lewes Public Library will host its 5th Annual Teen Job Fair on Saturday, March 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a rain date of the following Saturday, March 27. Participating businesses include Dairy Queen (Lewes and Millsboro), Continental Pools, Funland, Candy Kitchen, Thrashers, Jungle Jim’s, Rehoboth Kite + Toy, Chick-fil-a, Lefty’s Alley & Eats, Best Aquatic and Grotto’s Pizza (Millsboro and Lewes).
To better prepare teens for success at the job fair, they will be hosting an intensive professional workshop via Zoom on March 16 at 6 p.m. The virtual workshop will cover the topics of job applications, work permits, Delaware employment laws, interview techniques, dressing for success, professional etiquette, banking and more. Packets with sample forms and other resources and information needed for the workshop will be available for pickup at the library March 1-15. Participation in the professional workshop is not required to attend the fair but is highly recommended.
For more information about the Teen Job Fair and Professional Workshop, contact the Teen Services Librarian Emily Ellinger at (302) 645-2733.