Highmark recently announced that members who require in-network, inpatient hospital care for COVID-19 will not have to worry about paying cost-sharing such as deductibles, coinsurance and copays through June 30. That includes members covered by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware.
The health insurer had previously made the decision to waive cost-sharing for in-network, inpatient COVID-19 related hospital care through March 31. Self-funded employer groups for which Highmark administers benefits may, however, opt-out of the waiver.
“Even though millions are getting vaccinated across the country, we are in a public health emergency and people are still being infected by COIVD,” said Deborah Rice-Johnson, president and chief growth officer for Highmark Inc. “We recognize that our members are still going to need treatment for COVID-19, and we want to make sure that they won’t have to worry about copays or coinsurance through the middle of the year.”
With this announcement, Highmark is also extending the waiver of cost-sharing for in-network telehealth visits through June 30. As with COVID-19 treatment, self-funded employer groups for which Highmark administers benefits may also opt-out of that waiver.
Highmark is also covering the cost of the COVID-19 vaccines, enabling its members to get vaccinated at no cost to them.
