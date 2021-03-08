The COVID-19 pandemic has had a ripple effect on families throughout Delaware, including their housing. With more families and individuals sheltering in place, issues such as leaking roofs, no working heat and inadequate railings have come to the surface as urgent issues to resolve.
Thanks to two gifts from the Welfare Foundation and Barclays, Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County, in conjunction with Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, is launching a pilot Healthy Homes Repair program for those impacted by COVID-19.
The pilot will last until June, with a goal of serving 25 families across the state. Eligible families must be income-qualified homeowners and have had an impact because of COVID-19. An impact could mean loss of employment or childcare, or a health impact such as testing positive for COVID-19.
The Healthy Homes Pilot will allow Habitat for Humanity to assess the household’s need for repairs that will help improve the family’s health outcomes. All repairs are free to the eligible household. The average to be spent will be between $2,500 and $5,000 per household.
Plans are to expand to the Kent County affiliate (Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity) by April as part of this pilot.
For more information, visit SussexCountyHabitat.org.