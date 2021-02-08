Sussex County Habitat for Humanity is helping eligible residents save money on their energy costs. As part of the new Neighborhood Revitalization program, Sussex County Habitat is looking to make a big difference in the lives of Sussex County families by providing a brand-new, EnergyStar-certified refrigerator for just $50.
The Habitat ReStore staff is responsible for loading and delivering the new refrigerators and will even remove the old refrigerator for recycling. The program’s first delivery was in December, and the ReStore staff plans to deliver the 50th refrigerator on Feb. 15.
Thanks to a $500,000 empowerment grant from Energize Delaware, 100 more Sussex County households served by Delmarva Power will receive a new refrigerator. It’s not too late to see if a family is eligible. Go to https://www.sussexcountyhabitat.org/neighborhood-revitalization.
For more information or to receive an application, email rrp@sussexcountyhabitat.org.