Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines this week confirmed that nonstop flights from New Castle Airport (ILG) to Orlando International Airport (MCO) will begin Feb. 11, 2021. To celebrate the new service, Frontier is offering fares as low as $19, which are available now at FlyFrontier.com.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to set a new start date for nonstop flights from Delaware to Orlando,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines. “At the onset of the pandemic, we were forced to make the difficult decision to postpone this service, which was originally announced to begin May 2020. Today marks an exciting day for Frontier, and Delaware-area flyers will finally have this affordable and convenient option to visit Orlando or one of the many connecting destinations available.
“Frontier is committed to protecting the health and safety of our customers on every flight, and this new service will adhere to Frontier’s highest health standards, including enhanced cleaning, temperature screenings for all passengers and required mask wearing,” he added.
The new route from New Castle Airport (ILG) serving Orlando International Airport (MCO) will operate three times each week, with the $19 introductory fair being available for flights on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Service is seasonal, and frequency and times are subject to change; check FlyFrontier.com for the most updated schedule.
“Frontier is focused on more than low fares. The carrier offers customers the ability to customize travel to their needs and budget. For example, customers can purchase options a la carte or in one low-priced bundle called the Works. This bundle includes refundability, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, the best available seat, waived change fees and priority boarding.”
The airline’s frequent flier program, Frontier Miles, lets members enjoy benefits, as well as the ability to attain Elite status. Like the airline, Frontier Miles is family-friendly, Shurz said, adding that the program makes it easy for families to enjoy the rewards together, including family pooling of miles.
“Frontier Miles is aptly named because you earn one mile for every mile flown — no funny formulas at Frontier. Whether customers travel a little or a lot, they will find Frontier Miles rewarding.”
According to Shurz, Frontier is currently the only U.S. airline conducting temperature screenings for all passengers and crew prior to boarding. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will be denied boarding as a step to better protect other passengers while flying.
Additionally, in April, Frontier announced sweeping health and safety enhancements affecting every step of a customer’s travel journey with the airline. Beginning with required face coverings that must be worn by all passengers and team members throughout every flight and a health acknowledgement. Prior to completing check-in via the company’s website or mobile app, passengers are required to confirm that:
• Neither they nor anyone in their household has exhibited COVID-19 related symptoms in the last 14 days;
• They will wash their hands/sanitize before boarding the flight; and
• They understand and acknowledge the airline’s face covering policy and pre-boarding temperature screening policies.
Frontier also introduced a fogging disinfectant to its already stringent aircraft cleaning and sanitation protocols, which they said provides a safe, certified disinfecting solution proven to be effective against viruses. The fogging includes virtually every surface in the passenger cabin. Planes are wiped down every night with additional disinfectant as well.
During flight, main cabin air is a mix of fresh air drawn from outside and air that has been passed through an air filtration system that features HEPA filters capable of capturing respiratory virus particles at more than 99.9 percent efficiency — similar to those used in hospital environments. Frontier’s modern all-Airbus fleet is among the youngest in the world — all aircraft currently in operation are less than four years old.
Under the introductory fare offer, fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Nov. 19. Fares are valid for travel on select days effective Feb. 4, 2021, through May. 26, 2021. The following blackout dates apply: March 14, 21, 28, April 4, 2021. Round-trip purchase is not required. Additional travel services, such as baggage and advance seat assignments are available for purchase separately at an additional charge.
For additional information, visit https://www.flyfrontier.com/committed-to-you/.