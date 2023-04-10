A 65-year-old cosmetologist from Frankford, who wished to remain anonymous, recently won the first $100,000 prize playing Win $100K. The winning ticket was purchased from Fenwick Island Goose Creek on Lighthouse Road near Selbyville.
The woman has been playing the Delaware Lottery for the past 10 years. As her first big win, she was shocked to see her winning ticket.
“I almost threw up,” the woman said. “I couldn’t believe it! I am so grateful for this opportunity.”
Asked what she would do with her winnings, the woman said she would buy a car and donate some of her winnings to her church.
Delaware Lottery Director Helene Keeley said, “We’re always so glad to hear how the winnings of an Instant Games ticket can bring joy into people’s lives. Congratulations to this lucky player!”
There are still two top prizes remaining for Win $100K. The Delaware Lottery also currently offers several other chances to win six-figure prizes this season. The $20 price point Instant Games ticket $100 Grand Blowout has three top prizes remaining for $100,000, while $150,000 Blast has two $150,000 top prizes remaining. The $30 price point Instant Games ticket More Serious Money also has two top prizes remaining, of $300,000.
The woman claimed her prize from Lottery Headquarters on March 31.