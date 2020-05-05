A free class is being offered to the public on Monday, May 18, from 5 to 6 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the temporary closure of the Georgetown Public Library, located at 123 West Pine Street, the instructor has agreed to hold the May 18 class as a webinar only and not in person.
The class covers common estate planning documents people should have prepared, as well as why they should have an attorney prepare them. The class will help explain the estate planning documents everyone should have and what each document does for their benefit and the benefit of loved ones.
The sponsor, Delaware Money School, is delighted to be able to provide, free of charge, experienced and well-qualified instructor Deirdre O’Shea McCartney to the public, they said. Having written, spoken and taught on the subject many times, she breaks down what appears to be a complex subject, to simple understandable layman’s terms, organizers added.
The class focuses on what documents the layperson should have, what each document is and how it works.
“Everyone should be aware of what type of estate planning documents they need and be able to consult with their attorney and financial advisor on a plan for their future. This class teaches how to make better decisions in the context of estate planning.”
The Money School is the signature program of the nonprofit Delaware Financial Literacy Institute. They offer more than 600 free, no-hassle personal finance classes a year, throughout the state, taught by volunteers from the nonprofit and corporate sectors. “From Purses to Portfolios: Delaware Women Take Charge of Their Money” targets women’s unique financial needs, and seeks to empower them. Participants can enroll in the program and earn a certificate that demonstrates a commitment to financial education.
Registration to attend the class can be done online at: http://www.dfli.org. Anyone interested in attending the webinar needs to register and provide their email address so that they will receive notice of the webinar along with the sign on information to join the webinar 24 hours prior to the webinar.
For more information on the class, contact Diana Steelman at Diana@sussexattorney.com or (302) 855-0551.