Delmarva Power is urging customers who may have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to contact the company now to establish payment arrangements and get connected to customer assistance programs that can help get their accounts up to date.
“Delmarva Power recognizes the financial challenges some customers are facing as a result of the pandemic and will continue its practice of working with each customer individually to help with the continuation of their electric or natural gas service,” they said. “Service disconnections, which were suspended in March, are always a last resort and many times, can be avoided if customers contact the company to establish payment arrangement and to discuss additional options.”
Delmarva Power has expanded billing and payment options to include eliminating down payment/security deposit requirements, extending payment periods for balances and connecting more customers with energy-assistance funds.
“During this time, Delmarva Power has also been reaching out continually to customers who have fallen behind on their payments, as well as customers who may be eligible for energy assistance, through phone calls, letters, emails, social media and targeted advertising,” they noted.
“The most important step that residential customers who are past due on their Delmarva Power bill can take is to contact the company at 1-800-375-7117 or delmarva.com/help as soon as possible. Customers should never wait until they are in crisis to contact Delmarva Power. The time is now.”
Delmarva Power Customer Care, they said, will work with customers who may have difficulty paying their energy bill. The company offers payment options, such as Budget Billing, which averages payments over a 12-month period to help customers manage their monthly energy bill, or flexible payment arrangements that offer individually tailored payment installment plans. Contact Delmarva Power at 1-800-375-7117 to review payment options.
Energy assistance also is available for limited-income customers. In Delaware, customers can apply for energy assistance by visiting the Department of Health & Social Services website or by calling (302) 856-6310 in Sussex County. Customers who have the ability to do so can provide support for those in need by contributing to the Good Neighbor Energy Fund or through the Gift of Energy program. Learn how at delmarva.com/help.
As part of its comprehensive response to the pandemic, Delmarva Power has made the following contributions to support its customers and the communities it serves:
• $100,000 to support local organizations helping with food insecurity and other financial challenges facing residents.
• $100,000 to small business relief funds in Delaware and Maryland to support small business recovery.
• $75,000 through Community Scholars Program to aid local Delaware and Maryland students who have been financially impacted by the pandemic and are seeking careers in energy and related fields.
Avoid potential scams threatening disconnection
All customers should be wary of potential scams threatening disconnection. It is not uncommon for scammers to call, text or email utility customers asking for immediate payment to avoid service disconnection. As a reminder:
• Delmarva Power representatives will never ask or require a customer with a past-due balance to purchase a prepaid debit card to avoid disconnection.
• Customers can make payments to Delmarva Power online, by phone, automatic bank withdrawal, or by mail.
• Customers with a past due balance will receive multiple shut off notifications — never a single notification one hour before disconnection.
• If a customer ever questions the legitimacy of the call, hang up and call Delmarva Power at 1-800-375-7117.
• Delmarva Power already has your account information and past bills. Do not give this information out.
Any customer who believes they have been a target of a scam is urged to contact their local police and call Delmarva Power immediately at 1-800-375-7117 to report the situation.