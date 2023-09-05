Due to decreasing prices for natural gas, Delmarva Power applied for approval from the Delaware Public Service Commission to lower its supply charges for gas customers by 18 percent from the current rate, beginning in November. Based on this adjusted rate, a residential gas customer, using an average of 56 CCF per month, would see a total monthly bill decrease of $16.30. The change in total cost for an individual customer will be based on their natural gas use.
The natural gas supply charge, also known as the Gas Cost Rate, is a direct pass-through cost to customers with no markup and is typically adjusted annually but may be adjusted during the year due to rising or falling market prices.
“This is the second reduction in gas costs in the past eight months and comes at an important time as we transition to a time when customers begin to use more gas, especially those customers who use gas for heating their home or business,” said Doug Mokoid, Delmarva Power region president. “We are constantly focused on providing more than safe and reliable energy service for our customers. We are also taking major steps in our efforts to help maintain affordability for customers, including connecting customers with energy assistance and helping customers take important energy efficiency steps that can reduce their usage and their energy bills.”
As part of the company’s effort to reduce the impact of increases in gas supply costs, Delmarva Power purchases and stores about half of the natural gas needed to meet its winter demand in the summer months when prices are generally lower. Locking in prices, also known as hedging, seeks to limit the impact of wholesale price volatility that may occur throughout the year.
Delmarva Power has important tools that can help customers manage their energy use and take steps when their usage may be higher than expected. Customers can manage their bill through MyAccount, the company’s online account system, which includes timely energy usage information. The bill to date feature lets customers know what the bill costs are at any time during the month, and provides tips based on their energy saving goals. Customers also can set customized alerts to notify them when their energy usage may be trending higher than they expected.
Delmarva Power is committed to helping to keep every customer connected by offering payment arrangements as well as programs that can help customers manage their monthly energy bill, including Budget Billing, which averages payments over a 12-month period. The company also offers energy efficiency programs and energy saving information to help customers reduce their energy usage. Information regarding these programs can be found at delmarva.com/WaysToSave.
So far this year, Delmarva Power has connected customers in Delaware with more than $4,000 in energy assistance and continues connecting customers who may be facing financial challenges with available energy assistance resources. In addition to Delmarva Power programs, the company works with community an2d government partners to get funding into the hands of those customers who need it most to help meet their energy needs. Customers can visit delmarva.com/EnergyAssistance or call 1-800-375-7117 to learn more about energy assistance programs and services.