For Delaware residents, increased energy efficiency is just a click away.
Energize Delaware this week announced the opening of its new online marketplace for home efficiency products, with instant rebates available on select items at checkout. Available items at energizedelawaremarketplace.com include smart thermostats, LED light bulbs and advanced power strips, with new products added as they become available.
Starting Wednesday, March 17, homeowners can take advantage of World Water Day deals. Deals include 75 percent off water-saving products, such as hand-held showerheads, and kitchen and bathroom faucet aerators. No coupon code is required, and the promotion will automatically be applied at check-out. Even though the offer expires on March 23, representatives encouraged customers to check back often, as the Online Marketplace will have other offers throughout the year.
“Utility customers can now save energy, water and time by shopping the Energize Delaware Online Marketplace,” said Tony DePrima, executive director for Energize Delaware. They will get instant discounts on select products, along with savings on bills long after products are delivered.”
Energize Delaware is a non-profit organization offering a one-stop resource to help residents and businesses save money through clean energy and efficiency. Its programs provide energy education and financial incentives to Delaware homeowners, businesses, non-profits, state agencies, farms, houses of worship, local governments and schools. For more information, visit www.EnergizeDelaware.org.