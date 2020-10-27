Oct. 30 marks the start of the Delaware Lottery’s 45th year of operations. When states began forming government-regulated lotteries in the 1960s and 1970s, Delaware was quick to adopt a lottery of their own — beginning a tradition that has kept pace with changing games and technology since 1975, officials noted. To kick-off their year-long celebration, the Delaware Lottery will be featuring new games, events and promotions in honor of the occasion.
“We’re excited to celebrate this milestone with our players,” said Vernon Kirk, director of the Delaware Lottery. “Since 1975, we’ve supported state services that help Delaware thrive, and to date, the Delaware Lottery has generated over $5.6 billion in revenue for the State General Fund. That legacy — one that anyone who’s played the Delaware Lottery is a part of — is worth celebrating.”
Through its contributions to the State General Fund, the Delaware Lottery generates income for public services such as education, health and social services, public safety and child, youth and family services. In the 2020 fiscal year, the Lottery’s contribution was $177.4 million, making it the state’s fifth-largest revenue generator.
Since day one, Kirk, as well as a select few retailers, have been stewards of the Delaware Lottery. Before his appointment to director in 2011, Kirk had served in a variety of operational, administrative and financial management capacities with the Delaware Lottery since 1975. And while the total number of Delaware Lottery retailers has grown to more than 600 locations, the Delaware Lottery recognized five retailers for their continued partnership over the past 45 years:
• James & Jesse’s Barber in Wilmington;
• Steve’s Tavern in Wilmington;
• Manor Pharmacy in New Castle;
• Naaman’s Beverage Mart in Claymont; and
• Bayville Package Store in Selbyville.
This October, in honor of the anniversary celebrations, the Delaware Lottery announced the introduction of a new family of Instant Games: Celebrating 45 Years. The four limited-edition Instant Game tickets are now available for purchase at local Delaware retailers, with the following price points and top prizes:
• $1 Celebrating 45 Years with a top prize of $1,000;
• $2 Celebrating 45 Years with a top prize of $5,000;
• $5 Celebrating 45 Years with a top prize of $15,000; and
• $10 Celebrating 45 Years with a top prize of $45,000.
Starting this month, all non-winning Celebrating 45 Years Instant Game tickets will also be eligible for second-chance drawings with Collect ‘N Win, the Delaware Lottery’s loyalty and rewards program, which launched in 2019.
Additionally, the Delaware Lottery is continuing its Facebook Live event series with two special 45th anniversary events in October — featuring more chances to play and win, all from the comfort of one’s own home.
The Delaware Lottery had Gov. John Carney as their special guest for the Oct. 9 Facebook Live event. The upcoming Oct. 30 event will feature increased Prize Wheel and Prize Punch winners, exclusive anniversary prizes and a special appearance from Director Vernon Kirk. To register for the next Delaware Lottery Facebook Live event, visit https://www.delottery.com/facebooklive.
People can also keep an eye out for more 45th anniversary festivities to come, as the Delaware Lottery continues to celebrate throughout the year.