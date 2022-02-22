Emphasizing the importance of a regular check-up of personal finances, State Treasurer Colleen Davis this week encouraged Delawareans to participate in America Saves Week by making a pledge to save money, reduce debt and build wealth.
The theme for America Saves Week 2022, which runs from Feb. 21-25, is “Building Financial Resilience.”
“The last two years have taken a toll on everyone in many different ways, with financial impacts all too common,” said Davis. “Financial resiliency is more than just having access to money, it’s also about being able to face the unexpected events that can impact finances. The loss of a job, health issues and all-around uncertainty are just a few examples of why we need to build our financial strength.”
As a participating organization, the Office of the State Treasurer will provide information on what steps people can take to create an effective savings plan by highlighting several key areas that contribute to financial stability. Each day of America Saves Week carries a specific theme: save automatically, save for the unexpected, save for retirement, save by reducing debt and save as a family.
Information about each day’s focus, as well as other information, will be featured on Delaware’s America Saves webpage at https://treasurer.delaware.gov/asw22.
Members of the Delaware General Assembly joined Davis in promoting saving by proclaiming the week of Feb. 21 as “Delaware Saves Week” with the passage of House Concurrent Resolution 49.
“As we move closer to the end of this pandemic, many Delawareans continue to deal with its financial fallout,” Davis said. “Since taking office in 2019, my priorities have been bolstering retirement security and readiness, creating pathways to economic empowerment, and promoting a culture of financial excellence for all Delawareans. America Saves Week provides the perfect time for all of us to take steps in those directions.”