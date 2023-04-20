There’s a new boutique in Ocean View, and Scooters by the Beach — a business in the same building, at 30558 Cedar Neck Road, with the same owners — will also open this month.
Trendy Shore Boutique features items “with a beachy vibe — colorful patterns, flowers, lightweight, a lot of oversized beachy stuff,” said Cheryl Arnold, who owns both businesses with her husband, Rick.
“We are different from other boutiques. We have pants, oversized tops — so if you wear an extra-large, you could fit into a small or medium, because they are oversized.
“I want to be known for our belt line,” Arnold said. “The belts have handmade metal buckles in the shape of a wave that I drew myself. … It attaches to stretchy material with an adjustable band. The Wave Belt is exclusively sold here. You can wear it with jeans, over a dress, over a baggy shirt, over a tight shirt… and it adjusts from a 29-inch waist to a 52-inch waist,” she said about the belts, which come in 14 colors.
“We have a lot of stretchy clothing with pockets, for women of all ages. I have girls that come in who are 17, 18, and women in their 70s. We cater to all ages — teen to adults,” she said.
The boutique also sells bags, pillows and jewelry.
The scooters are Italian-made Vespa and Piaggio models.
“They are the Cadillacs of scooters. Vespas have a solid metal frame. It’s a higher scooter, bigger, more visible. Piaggio is a smaller scooter,” Arnold explained.
She and her husband own scooters and often get comments as they ride them.
“People ask where they can get them. You really save on gas, and there is free scooter parking downtown, which is the greatest. There’s a market for them. They are like a motor vehicle. You have to follow the rules of the road. They have to be licensed and tagged,” she said.
The scooters range from $3,000 to $12,000, while boutique prices are “average but competitive,” said Arnold who, with her husband, has a 20-year-old daughter, Angelina, and 17-year-old son, Xander.
Trendy Shore Boutique is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m., Fridays from 11 a.m.to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Scooters by the Beach will open in mid-April.