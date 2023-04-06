Sonna Clark still laughs when she remembers the day her husband told her to put on her boots.
“I said, ‘Why? It isn’t raining or snowing’ and he said again, ‘Put your boots on.’
“It was in January, 26 years ago. He brought me in the back door of this building and there was all this crap on the floor, pigeon crap. I ran out the back door when I saw that. But my husband, Stanley, wanted to renovate this building and sell antiques there because we were already selling antiques together.
“He said he wanted to clean it all up and restore it. He used to restore homes. I said, ‘If you want to do this, fine, we can do it, but I’m not helping you clean up any of that crap,’” said Clark, referring to the building that has, for many years, housed her business, Antique Junction, at 3 West Railroad Ave. in Selbyville.
A meticulous man who was experienced in restoring Victorian homes — and who died in 2021 from complications caused by inhaling asbestos — Clark carefully scrubbed, swept and overhauled the building that contains a treasure of antiques and collectibles that rekindle recollections for customers who are reminded of their grandmothers’ kitchens, what their parents had hanging on walls or situated in the living room.
“The customers say what I have in here brings back a lot of memories. I hear, ‘Gosh, my grandmother had that’ or ‘I remember that was sitting on the shelf.’ A lot of times they will buy that item just for the memory. A lot of my customers are family members of other people who have been in. ‘My sister was here and said I had to come.’ They stay and look around for a long time. A lady was here yesterday and she said she started thinking about something she saw and came back today and bought it,” Clark said.
“A lot of people just come in and say, ‘We are browsing’ and they normally end up buying something. The key to this business is you have to have variety. If you don’t, you might was well shut your door,” she said.
Most popular is antique furniture but customers also like pink, blue and green Depression glass, old Pepsi and Dr. Pepper bottles, beer steins, oyster cans, bed frames, desks, toys, chairs, rockers, ceramic sugar and creamer sets, collectible Santa’s and Easter bunnies.
This year, Clark is celebrating Antique Junction’s 26th year in business. On Memorial Day, there will be a drawing for a $100 store credit and a small child who visits will be asked to draw the winning ticket, then receive a prize. Customers can register for the drawing at the store.
“I’ve done that every year,” said Clark, whose first name is pronounced “Son-yee” but who good-naturedly said she answers to any variation.
“How my husband found this building is, my girlfriend saw a station wagon parked in the front lot and she wanted to buy the station wagon. We bought the property. This is where the train used to drop off chicken feed for farmers. The track is right up against the building, but it wasn’t being use anymore,” she said.
Built in the early 1970s, it was in good shape when her husband spotted it.
“Of course, it had a lot of animals in here. He had to take some walls out. There were dead rats in the walls. He had a vision. He was good at that. That was his living. He restored an abandoned mansion that should have been hauled away. I saw it before and after. I stood in that mansion and cried,” she said, remembering his impressive ability.
They have two children in a blended family, her son James and his son Stanley Jr., as well as four grandchildren.
One son repairs Amtrak train cars and another installs what Clark called “fancy stereo equipment in cars, the expensive stuff.”
“Both of them have artistic talent. My husband was a perfectionist and my boys are that way, too,” she said.
She and her husband, who knew each other for many years, including while she worked for his business partner, both grew up in Elkton, Md., and operated flea markets together.
“I’ve been in this business a long time. I have everything in here from 20 cents for a knife or a spoon up to the high end, $1,000. Being in the area so many years, my customers know I always have good pieces. I have wonderful, good customers and they keep coming back. They come in and if they find something they like they buy it,” she said.
After minding the store all day, Clark goes home, researches the value of items and sells on eBay.
“Things you wouldn’t think would be valuable sometimes are. I got $199 for a Mison dinner plate. Another example is an old leather fire helmet from New York that had a number on it. I put it on the Internet at $500 to start and it went for $3,600.
“A fireman from New York bought it. It’s from the turn of the century, around the 1900s. They can trace it because of the big number on it. My girlfriend found it in a dumpster. She just noticed it. I’m telling you, I’m going to write a book someday,” she told a visitor one recent afternoon, as she glanced around the 4,000-square-foot building that has additional space on the second floor.
“The inventory changes daily,” Clark said, explaining she had eight containers of old dolls that were left to a girl who had no interest.
But seeing them didn’t spark warm memories for Clark, or of her childhood, because, she said, she was raised in a poor family that couldn’t afford dolls.
“I had to go to the creek and catch fish so we could eat. We didn’t have Christmas. We couldn’t’ afford it,” she said, so baby dolls are just part of the inventory she accepts and sells on consignment, with the owner receiving 60 percent of the cost and Clark keeping 40 percent.
“I set the prices. I’ve been doing this 43 years, so I know what the mark up is. They don’t. If they say, ‘I want $1,000 for this piece’ and it’s way off, I say, ‘This is what I think it will bring.’
“As long as the items are saleable and not brand new, I have no trouble selling anything. Everything and anything. In this business there is a buyer for everything. You just have to be patient.”