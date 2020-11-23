All things Christmas are now for sale at the New Life Thrift Store. It’s an opportunity for getting that second (or third) fully-decorated Christmas tree for the house or the sunroom. Or create an outdoor display and join the Lewes Lights Tour Map.
All Christmas-themed items are available: trees, wreaths, dishes, fabric, tree decorations, lights, displays, hand towels and more.
Shoppers can shop in a socially-distanced environment. All shoppers and volunteers are required to wear masks, and the shop is large and well-ventilated.
All profits from the New Life Thrift store are distributed to community service agencies in the Lewes-Rehoboth area to combat hunger, homelessness, educational disparities, poverty and despair.
The New Life Thrift Shop is located off Route 1 northbound at 34686 Jiffy Way, Lewes, behind Bethany Blues and Jiffy Lube. The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.