Beebe Healthcare announced recently that all three of its laboratories have been awarded accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP).
The Margaret H. Rollins Campus in Lewes received reaccreditation in October 2022. Most recently, the South Coastal Campus received reaccreditation and the new Beebe Healthcare Specialty Surgical Hospital laboratory received their first-time accreditation.
Accreditation is awarded based on the results of recent on-site inspections conducted by practicing pathology and laboratory medicine professionals. The site assessment involved analysis of laboratory records and quality-control procedures, departmental management protocols, staff qualifications, equipment, facilities and safety procedures.
CAP is recognized as the world’s largest organization of board-certified pathologists and is the leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs. Its charter is to foster and advocate for excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine.
Beebe is one of approximately 8,000 CAP-accredited healthcare facilities worldwide.
“Our team of laboratory professionals is truly committed to excellence in our day-to-day work, and CAP accreditation affirms that we are upholding the highest standards as we collaborate with and support physicians and other clinical providers across our healthcare system,” said Dr. Xiaoli Chen, MD, MBA, medical director of the Clinical Laboratory & Pathology Department at Beebe Healthcare. “We are proud of this accomplishment and the diligent work that goes into running laboratories that are productive, efficient and safe here in Sussex County.”