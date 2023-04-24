On Friday, April 14, Art in Glass hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the grand opening of their new location in Dagsboro. Friends, family, fellow Chamber members, local officials and community members were in attendance.
Located at 32177 DuPont Boulevard (Route 113), Unit 6, Dagsboro, Art in Glass is a professional stained-glass studio that has been serving the Delmarva area for more than 40 years with windows, jewelry and fused glass. The new location features a full gallery with stained gifts and décor, and Art in Glass also offers private and public classes.
To find out more about Art in Glass, call (302) 748-0791 or visit artinglass.com.