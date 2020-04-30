Matt Odachowski knows disasters.
As the founder of Royal Plus Inc., with 36 years in the cleaning and disaster-recovery industry, he’s about as prepared for the COVID-19 crisis as anyone could be.
That’s why he and his company are reaching out to first-responder agencies and offering to help them secure desperately needed supplies in the battle against the virus that has marched across the country in recent months.
In addition to fire companies and police departments in Maryland, Odachowski’s efforts have helped Delaware agencies, including the Millville and Bethany Beach volunteer fire companies.
Royal Plus serves a good chunk of the East Coast, from northern Delaware to the southern tip of Florida, with disaster-recovery services — helping hard-hit areas to clean up after fires, hurricanes and other destructive incidents. The company is licensed in 40 states.
Part of Royal Plus’ operation is maintaining tractor-trailer trucks filled with disaster recovery essentials that can roll out anytime they’re needed, Odachowski said. Since they haven’t been needed for hurricanes or other disasters lately, he realized the supplies could be used to help fight the COVID-19 virus.
The trucks, he said, “are set up to be like a moving hardware store. We had quite a few PPE’s [personal protective equipment], facemasks, N95s [masks], skin barriers, hand sanitizer…” Odachowksi said. “We wanted to make sure our communities were protected,” he said. “I was talking to fire companies and I realized we’ve got to protect those that protect us.”
So, over the past several weeks, Odachowski’s company has handed out supplies to numerous first-responder agencies in Maryland and Delaware, including 500 heavy-duty face masks, 2,000 gallons of disinfectant and 4,000 bottles of spray hand-sanitizer, as well as Tyvek protective suites and many sets of gloves. In all, Odachowkski said, the company has distributed about $65,000 worth of goods.
“We were very lucky we stocked up,” he said.
Now, he said, he is working with Operation We Care, out of Salisbury, Md., to collect donations to purchase even more supplies. The difficulty, he said, is in getting the supplies at this time.
“Our contacts have run out of stuff,” Odachowski said. “We have a lot of different sources,” he said but, so far, everywhere he has looked, N95 masks — the ones preferred by those on the “front lines” with the highest potential for exposure to the coronavirus — are out of stock until August.
Royal Plus is an outgrowth of Odachowski’s job as a teen. When he was 16, he worked for a carpet-cleaning company in Maryland. Like many teens, he had been saving for a car — a convertible ’64 ½ Mustang, to be exact. Then came a potentially life-changing opportunity, when his employer decided to sell the carpet-cleaning equipment and offered it to Odachowski.
He opted to buy the equipment, and a Chevrolet Chevette became his first “company vehicle,” as he used it to both carry his equipment and to drive his friends around, he said with a laugh.
Odachowski’s personal experience with disaster predates even his professional experience. As a child, his family’s Baltimore home was heavily damaged in a fire. Watching the family work together to rebuild it left a lasting impression on him.
Even with his lifetime of experience dealing with disasters, Odachowski said the coronavirus is not like anything else he’s dealt with, and the lack of supplies is a critical problem.
“It’s like a horror movie that I’m watching in slow-motion,” he said. The virus’ worldwide spread is what makes it extremely hard to deal with on a local level. “If a flood hits, it hits an area,” he said. “Now it’s the like whole world going after the same 10 things. It’s really created some very bad things.”
For example, he said, organizations trying to track down protective equipment and supplies are finding that “there’s a lot of fake product out there.”
Odachowski said he feels there are a couple things the community in general needs to do to get through the coronavirus crisis. First, be positive. “Being positive is contagious,” is his mantra these days, he said.
Second, working within the community to educate residents on how to keep themselves safe is crucial, Odachowski said. As for his own company, he has taken a realistic attitude from the get-go.
“I wish it could go back to the way it was,” he said, but he had his employees practicing social distancing, and wearing masks and gloves a good month before it became part of everyday life for most communities.
The public also needs to make an effort, Odachowski said, to thank all first-responder agencies that are helping to keep their communities safe, whether that means donating supplies or helping raise funds to do so.
“It needs to be a community effort,” he said. “Protect those who protect us.”
Odachowski urged anyone who has protective gear or other supplies that first-responders can use to donate them to a fire company or police department in their community. Also, he suggested donating to www.operationwecare.org, which is collecting funds to be used to purchase supplies as soon as possible, to be distributed to fire companies, police departments and other organizations.