DiFebo’s Market in Bethany Beach will be offering Florentine-style cooking classes and Italian food and culture demonstrations starting in December. Lisa DiFebo-Osias and Jeff Osias are returning this week from a month in Italy, where they took their own cooking classes and hosted four staff members of DiFebo’s in a cultural immersion program to learn about the Italian family style of hospitality.
“Hospitality in Italy is completely different than in the U.S.,” said Lisa DiFebo-Osias, coming off her returning flight into Newark Airport this week. “These are our roots as a family, and it was important for me to help convey to our staff what makes DiFebo’s unique — putting our heart and soul into it, and feeding people like our own family. We literally took our employees to our family in Italy.”
“My family goes back many generations, and with these roots we wanted to hear the pearls of wisdom from them and other people,” she said. “I wanted the DiFebo’s staff to experience the way my family entertains, feeds people. And now there is that connection to what we are trying to achieve every day at our two restaurants and the market.”
The employees — who were provided air travel, lodging and, of course, food during their stays in Italy — included Michael Fusco, Brian Geiger, Giana Gomez and Caroline Wetzelberger.
Wetzelberger is the director of operations for the DiFebo’s restaurant group. She graduated from the University of Delaware with a degree in hospitality and restaurant management and has a certificate from the Culinary Institute of America. She was also a cooking demonstrator for several years at CIA.
Geiger is the head chef at DiFebo’s, where he has worked for more than five years. He was previously a chef at Clarion Hotels in Ocean City, Md., and worked at Lupo Di Mare as a cook.
Fusco is the manager of the Bethany restaurant.
“Giana Gomez started working for us in the kitchen as a line cook, and she literally killed it there,” said Jeff Osias. “She is now a server at our restaurant and has the knowledge of both the food and service.”
He said the DiFebo’s restaurant group was making an investment in these employees.
“We will be reviewing the menu, which will reflect our trip, and bring back ideas we talked about for both food and service,” he said, adding that the DiFebo’s management team had a family house for everyone to stay together as a group.
The DiFebo’s group travelled to Rome, to the Abruzzo region of southern Italy east of Rome, on the Adriatic coast, from which the DiFebo family hails and where they were embraced by a grandmother and extended family. They then traveled onward to Florence for some of the cooking classes and demonstrations.
“It was a team effort,” added DiFebo-Osias. “We were immersed in Florence, and the ear melts to hear the sound of the Italian language. I did not have a care in the world. The people are very laissez-faire and enjoy each other’s company so much. People and families are totally in-the-moment, paying attention to each other, and we can learn from that. I was able to show my staff why I do what I love to do after 32 years.”
“I am coming home to cook Thanksgiving for all of our guests,” said DiFebo-Osias. “I am super-energized, and I cannot wait to cook and serve.”
A DiFebo’s Thanksgiving dinner for two was about $150. This reporter and his wife was on the guest list for the turkey, trimmings and even the brussels sprouts.
DiFebo’s Market to host cooking classes, food and culture demos
DiFebo-Osias — who has been a featured chef on the Food Network, on “Family Restaurant Rivals,” hosted by actress Valerie Bertinelli — will be providing cooking classes and Italian cuisine demonstrations starting in December at the DiFebo’s Market on Route 26 in Bethany Beach.
“We kept trying new flavors when we were in Italy, and I wanted to share a high-end dining experience with families in our Bethany Beach location,” said the owner. “Flavors are amazing but are secondary to the dining experience with the family, and we hope to showcase that shared experience.”
The DiFebo-Osias team will be sharing new menu ideas and techniques they learned at classes starting as early as next week, Dec. 1.
“We will be offering food-and-wine dinners at the market, and you will sit down and share” the food and culture, said DiFebo-Osias. “The demonstrations will be more like a tasting, where we teach and then our classes are able to sample the food.”
“This trip to Italy with our staff is the first of what will be many trips for the culture and cooking experience,” said DiFebo-Osias.