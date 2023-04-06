On Thursday, March 23,, Dickens Parlour Theatre hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce’s March Business After Hours Networking Event.
The ceremony was held to celebrate the opening of Dickens’ new location at 31810 Good Earth Lane, Ocean View, Del. Friends, fellow Chamber members, family and community members were in attendance.
Dickens Parlour Theatre has expanded to twice its original size, which has enabled them to present a wider range of entertainment that includes world-class magicians, comedy, live music and theatrical performances. The new theatre, complete with spacious seating, state-of-the-art lighting, heating and ventilation systems, is located immediately next to the Good Earth Market on its campus.
Parking is plentiful and easily accessible. The theatre’s own open-air patio adjoins Good Earth Market’s veranda, making way for presentations under the stars. Because of the unique cabaret setting, Dickens Parlour Theatre is available to rent for special events including weddings, birthday parties, meetings, and informal gatherings. To learn more about Dicken’s Parlour Theatre, visit dickensparlourtheatre.com or email tickets@dickensparlourtheatre.com.