Reid Tingle, president and CEO of Bank of Ocean City, along with its Board of Directors, recently welcomed Jennifer Devan, compliance officer/VP, as the newest addition to their staff.
Devan joins Bank of Ocean City with 25 years of banking experience. She is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and most recently served as chief compliance officer at AmeriServ Financial Bank in Johnstown, Pa. She brings with her an array of knowledge in the fields of internal audit, consumer loan operations and underwriting, as well as compliance. Her professional expertise in the compliance field is affirmed by her Certified Regulatory Compliance Mangers (CRCM) designation.
She said she is looking forward to “living at the beach” with her family.
Bank of Ocean City is a locally-owned, independent community bank. Established in 1916 and headquartered in West Ocean City, Md., the bank has five offices; two in Ocean City, Md., one in Ocean Pines, Md., one in Berlin, Md., and a Delaware branch located in Fenwick Island. For more information, contact Tingle at the 59th Street office at (410) 524-6144.