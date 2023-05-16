During a recent ceremony at the Department of Correction (DOC) Administration Building, DOC leadership presented nine officers and staff members with annual departmental awards for providing service above and beyond the call of duty during 2022. DOC annual recognition awards are traditionally presented during National Correctional Officers and Employees Week, which took place this year May 7-13.
“Every day, the men and women of the Delaware Department of Correction make a positive difference in the lives of others, and today we have the honor and privilege to recognize exceptional individuals within our DOC family for their uncommon commitment to our very important mission of public safety and offender rehabilitation,” said Commissioner Monroe B. Hudson Jr. “Our annual employee award recipients demonstrate incredible acts of valor, bravery, heroism, acts of lifesaving, teamwork, professionalism, compassion, loyalty, and extreme acts of dedication to our DOC core values and to the communities we serve. Congratulations and job well done!”
Among the officers and staff members recognized with Annual Departmental Awards for 2022 are:
• Correctional Officer of the Year — SSgt. Christa Russell, Community Corrections Treatment Center;
• Probation Officer of the Year — Senior Probation Officer Dennis Desilet, Dover Probation & Parole District Office;
• Employee of the Year — DOC Controller Kimberly Cooper;
• Commissioner’s Award for Heroism — Sgt. Timothy McCrary and Correctional Officer Jeffery Hansen, James T. Vaughn Correctional Center; and
• Team of the Year — Sgt. Randy Twilley, Cpls. Corey Keen and Frank Clendening, and former DOC Cpl. Hunter Simpson (now serving as an officer with the Milford Police Department), Sussex Correctional Institution. “In March 2022, while on duty at Sussex Correctional Institution, these officers responded to an emergency medical alert, finding an inmate unconscious and without a pulse. While awaiting the arrival of paramedics, the officers assisted facility medical staff by taking over CPR chest compressions. Without hesitation, the four officers rotated through sets of CPR until emergency medical services arrived on scene. Thanks to the quick and selfless actions of these officers, the inmate’s life was saved that day.”