Delmarva Power announced this week that it has received the 2021 Energy Star Partner of the Year: Sustained Excellence Award for Energy Efficiency Program Delivery from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). This is the 7th Energy Star award Delmarva Power has received.
The recognition, Delmarva Power representatives said, represents the success of the company’s energy efficiency programs, which they said are providing customers with more control over their energy usage, and are saving customers money and energy. Customers can visit delmarva.com/WaysToSave to learn more about the programs.
“It is truly an honor to be recognized with the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award again by the EPA and DOE,” said Derrick Dickens, senior vice president of Customer Operations and chief customer officer for Pepco Holdings, which includes Delmarva Power. “This achievement is a testament to the dedicated Delmarva Power teams who support the many energy efficiency programs available, and to our valued customers that take advantage of these offerings that are not only providing money saving, but environmental benefits.”
The Sustained Excellence designation is awarded to companies that continue to exhibit exceptional leadership year-after-year in the Energy Star program, while remaining dedicated to environmental protection through superior energy efficiency achievements.
“Energy Star award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy.”
Delmarva Power’s energy-saving programs have produced 727,117 megawatt-hours in energy savings since the program’s inception in 2009. The savings are equivalent to greenhouse gas emissions avoided by 19,530,205 incandescent bulbs switched to LED bulbs or CO2 emissions from 62,053 homes’ energy use for one year.
Delmarva Power sister Exelon utilities BGE in Baltimore, ComEd in Chicago, PECO in Philadelphia and Pepco in Washington, D.C., were also honored for ongoing and committed leadership to protecting the environment through superior energy efficiency programs and actions.
Each year, the Energy Star program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. Winners are selected from a network of thousands of Energy Star partners. For a complete list of 2021 winners and more information about Energy Star’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.
To learn more about Delmarva Power, visit The Source, Delmarva Power’s online newsroom. Find additional information by visiting delmarva.com.