On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Delmarva Design Center (DDC) in Selbyville celebrated their grand opening and ribbon-cutting with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce. Fellow Chamber members, as well as community members, friends and family, came out to support the new business located at 38507 Dupont Boulevard in Selbyville.
“This new design center brings together five areas of expertise including: cabinetry, countertops, appliances, tile and home flooring, backed by an experienced staff,” said Bill Gorsuch. “The DDC is set up to support home builders, remodeling contractors, designers and homeowners looking for the convenience of making the most important home design selections under one roof. We are a design center with years of experience and thousands of projects. Each project we complete puts us in a better position to support new projects” stated Noel Dalton, co-owner.
To learn more about Delmarva Design Center, visit any of their social media platforms or their website at www.delmarvadesigncenter.com, or call (302) 500-4663.