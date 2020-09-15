The Delaware State Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Alliance (SBA) recently announced this year’s Superstars in Business award winners, who will be recognized at an awards ceremony on Nov. 4.
Now in its 22nd year, the Marvin S. Gilman Superstars in Business awards program is named for, Chamber representatives explained, one of Delaware’s most distinguished small-business leaders. “Marvin Gilman displayed the highest ethical standards, found innovative ways to improve the world around him, and inspired others to follow in his footsteps.”
The award honors businesses and nonprofit organizations for their outstanding achievements and model approaches to business and management. The awards are presented to companies that have been in business for at least three years, are small businesses based on number of full-time employees, and are members of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce. Awards of Excellence are also granted to deserving companies.
This year’s award winners include:
• Preston’s March for Energy (Nonprofit Category) — Preston’s March provides adaptive bikes across the country to children living with special needs. Their mission is to provide children with special needs access to freedom, fun, and physical exercise, to promote inclusion, and to educate on the importance of physical fitness in the special needs population.
• AlphaGraphics (1-24 Employee Category) — AlphaGraphics is a locally-owned, full-service print and marketing services company, offering services that cover design, print, sign production and installation, mailing, marketing services and promotional products.
• Whisman, Giordano & Associates, LLC (25-59 Employee Category) — Whisman Giordano & Associates, LLC is a certified public accounting and business consulting firm with a regional concentration on serving clients throughout Delaware, Chester County, Pa., and northern Maryland. The firm provides accounting, auditing, bookkeeping, tax and business advisory services.
• Tidewater Utilities, Inc. (60-150 Employee Category) — Tidewater Utilities Inc. is the largest private water and wastewater utility in Delaware south of the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal. Water service is provided to approximately 50,000 domestic and commercial customers throughout the state of Delaware in approximately 415 separate communities in New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties.
The Award of Excellence recipient is Jobs for Delaware Graduates Inc.
For more information, email kbasile@dscc.com or visit https://www.dscc.com/superstarsinbusiness.html.