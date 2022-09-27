Three journeymen were recently honored for completing the Line Cook Registered Apprenticeship Program within Delaware restaurants, as part of the Restaurant Youth Registered Apprenticeship (RYRA) Program.
The expansion of the federal registered apprenticeship program aligns with initiatives within Delaware to expand workforce development and training programs across the state in key expanding industries, made possible by alignment of state agencies and program partnership between the Delaware Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (DRAEF), Delaware Department of Education (DDOE) and the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF).
Delaware was one of four states chosen to pilot the restaurant apprenticeship program for youth entering the industry, giving apprentices the opportunity to explore industry pathways while earning federal journeyman papers and additional industry-recognized credentials.
The Restaurant Youth Registered Apprenticeship (RYRA) aims to connect young people to the restaurant and foodservice industry — the nation’s second-largest private-sector employer — through industry apprenticeships, such as for line cook, kitchen manager, restaurant manager and complementary services that support growth and achievement. RYRA is currently being offered in Delaware, Colorado, Louisiana and Maryland.
Delaware’s 3,000+ ProStart students, studying culinary and management curriculum in local high schools, are exposed to the RYRA Program, and offered accelerated pathways and restaurant placement with participating employers.
Members of the DRAEF, NRAEF and Delaware departments of labor and education honored the graduates at Harry’s Savoy Grill in Wilmington, presenting them with official U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) journeyman papers and a certificate from the NRAEF Restaurant & Hospitality Leadership Center.
The graduates included James Henry, employed at Capers & Lemons; Jaymeerah Harris, employed at Taverna Wilmington and Max Chang, employed at Kid Shelleen’s.
In 2020, the ongoing need for skilled labor in the field — particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic — prompted the NRAEF to launch the RYRA Program. Delaware is one of just four states selected to pilot the program, which serves youth ages 17 to 24. The program partners with state restaurant associations, ProStart and Restaurant Ready programs, education and training providers, and supportive service providers to advance participants on their path to success.
Restaurant Manager apprentices gain skills in restaurant leadership, operations, financial management and marketing. Kitchen Manager apprentices focus on supervisory and management training, product knowledge, restaurant leadership and overall restaurant operations. Line Cook apprentices learn hard culinary skill sets, food safety and sanitation knowledge, and the fundamentals of inventory and supply management.