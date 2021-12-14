Delaware nonprofits are being invited to apply now for the Delaware Community Foundation’s Specific Interest Grants. The deadline is 5 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2022. A very limited number of Specific Interest Grants are available.
The grants are awarded from funds created at the DCF by donors for very specific purposes. An independent committee, formed of community leaders who are knowledgeable in related subject areas, selects grant recipients within the parameters established by the donors. Grant applications are being accepted for programs to support:
• Small grants for the arts;
• Fulfillment of terminally-ill children’s wishes; and
• Animals and animal welfare.
Applicants will be notified of decisions in the spring.
For more information, visit delcf.org/grants.