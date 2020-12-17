Audrey Miller has been the online “face” of her family’s Dagsboro coffeeshop since it opened in 2018.
So when she posted a video message last week, announcing that Dagsboro Days would close Dec. 20 — but not really close — it left the shop’s loyal customers wondering what exactly she meant.
Miller explained in an interview late last week that, though the shop’s last day in its normal hours — or what has passed for normal since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Delaware in March — she and her parents, Dana and Tom Miller, aren’t going anywhere. They’re just taking a step back to re-evaluate, she said.
“It’s obvious the day-to-day being open is not working for us,” Miller said.
Not for lack of trying, though. Miller’s daily social media posts have informed customers about new menu items and specials, about ordering options, about changes in operating days and hours, and now, about options for shipping items.
“We won’t be ‘open open,’” Miller said, after holiday orders are picked up on Dec. 23 and 24.
Since its beginning days in the winter of 2018, Dagsboro Days has become a community gathering place, just as the family envisioned it. Mom Dana Miller had dreamed for years of opening her own coffeeshop. The vibe at Dagsboro Days became a reflection of the family’s desire to be a place where families could stop for a cookie and a hot chocolate, where game nights brought folks together on Friday nights, where book readings happened and knitting groups gathered.
All of that, of course, changed in March, as it did for many businesses.
As restrictions on businesses and guidelines for social distancing evolved over the past nine months, Dagsboro days shifted into survival mode, but Miller always presented each new “twist” with a smile and can-do attitude in her posts online. She urged her customers to stick with her and her family as they navigated the ever-changing waters of the pandemic.
“I think it’s easy for all of us to feel like victims,” Miller said, adding that their biggest concern was for their customers. “We just wanted everybody to feel comfortable, to feel safe,” she said.
The three of them also kept their own safety in mind — particularly that of her dad, who had spent the past several years battling aggressive cancer that led to the amputation of most of his right leg last year.
“We’re all just trying to take care of ourselves,” Miller said of her family, as well as the shop’s customers.
Meanwhile, Miller baked. And baked. And baked some more. What started as a few types of cookies and simple sandwiches in 2018 evolved into cases full of such delicacies as chocolate babka, pistachio orange rolls, croissants and a growing selection of desserts — many vegan-friendly. And the shop’s signature “sammiches” or “sammies” have become popular items as well.
Although Miller moved “home” when she switched from her fashion merchandising job in Baltimore to a new job with Habitat for Humanity of Sussex County, she laughs now in acknowledging that moving to Dagsboro from Baltimore wasn’t exactly moving “home,” except in the sense that it’s where her parents had settled.
But she says she has embraced Dagsboro — where she’s been instrumental in uniting town businesses for town-wide events and efforts — as her new home.
One thing she really loves, she said, is “having a shop halfway between my house and my parents’ house. I love being able to walk to work,” she said, adding that she also loves working with her parents.
The three of them, she said, have had recent discussions about “what brings us joy.” That led to the realization that the answer is simply bringing people together and making them smile. The question then became how to accomplish that — as it became clear that serving customers in the Main Street shop wasn’t sustainable under the current circumstances.
For now, she said, the shop will not be open for walk-up business, but ordering options will be available on a limited basis. As for Miller, she said she plans to take the winter and visit other businesses to see what they offer and how.
“It’s an opportunity to do something cool,” to refresh and re-invent, she said. The family hopes that spring will bring new opportunities and fewer restrictions. Don’t be surprised to see the Millers around town, serving customers from their new coffee cart, she said.
The cart might show up at the Delaware Botanic Gardens down the road from the shop, for example. A partnership between Dagsboro Days and the gardens was in the works just as the pandemic hit, Miller said, and is still a possibility in the future.
For now, she said, “We’re seeing it as an opportunity, rather than a loss” to step back and evaluate how to move forward. “We’re trying to take advantage of the lucky situation that we’re in, to be able to sit back and hibernate, in a way. We’ll still be in the building,” which they purchased and renovated before opening the shop — even though customers won’t be, for now.
“We got to do what we got to do,” Miller said.