For 40 years, Custom Mechanical has provided the coastal communities of Delaware and Maryland with HVAC products and services. Over the last four decades, the HVAC company has expanded to include plumbing and carpentry services, and the team at Custom Mechanical has chosen a unique way to celebrate their ongoing success. For their 40th anniversary, they’re offering customers the opportunity to enjoy discounts on select services and give back to their community at the same time.
Throughout 2021, Custom Mechanical will contribute to 40 organizations in honor of their 40th anniversary. During each quarter of the year, the company will feature 10 charitable organizations on its website under the Specials section. From charities that address food insecurity to nonprofits that assist veterans, customers can choose which organization they would like to support. The company is using its Facebook page to highlight each organization.
“If you’ve been postponing getting the HVAC services you need for home comfort, now is a great time to take action,” representatives said. “The team at Custom Mechanical welcomes every opportunity to improve the lives of their customers and neighbors in Delaware and Maryland. From new installations to repairs and maintenance, the full-service company offers a complete set of comfort solutions.”
Services include: residential air conditioning services; home heating repair services; plumbing repair and bathroom remodels; indoor air quality solutions; and home maintenance and repair.
The company’s latest venture into philanthropy is designed to mark a new level of service to the local communities.
Since 1981, Custom Mechanical has been owned and operated by the same family. Equipped with a fleet of over 20 service vehicles, Custom Mechanical provides home services in Frankford, Rehoboth, Bethany Beach, Millsboro, Ocean View and the surrounding communities in Delaware and Maryland.
Operation Donation 40th Anniversary Celebration is a year-long venture that will expire at the end of 2021. To learn more about how to save money while donating to local charities, explore the company’s Specials website page. Visit Custom Mechanical’s website for more information, at https://www.custommechanical.com/.