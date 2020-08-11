Tacy Cresson, a native of Milford, formerly an intern with the Cape Gazette newspaper, has joined the office of U.S. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) as digital media manager with the senator’s communications team in Delaware.
Cresson, recently of Wilbraham, Mass., is a graduate of Endicott College, having earned a bachelor’s degree in digital media and journalism. She served as editor-in-chief for the Endicott Observer and local chapter president for the Society of Professional Journalists, and received the Myra Anne Dettelbach Communications Scholarship.
In addition to Cresson’s time with the Cape Gazette, she completed an internship with the American Prospect, attended the New York Times Editors Workshop, and copywrote and created social media content at Hampshire Marketing & Media.
An avid writer and photographer, Cresson said her passion for photojournalism came from her late parents, Jim and Corinne Cresson. For several years, the couple operated the Long Neck-Back Bay News in Sussex County. Cresson said she inherited an eye for good photos from her father, a former Army photographer, Vietnam War veteran and later-in-life journalist with the Cape Gazette.
Due to ongoing constraints of COVID-19 and evolving needs to communicate across a digital landscape, Cresson said, she aims to enhance constituent access to information on federal resources, programs, grants, legislative updates, and casework assistance via videos, blogs, podcasts, digital newsletters, infographics, and online streaming and social media.
Cresson will work alongside Brendan Mackie, state press secretary, and is reachable at (302) 573-6159 and tacy_cresson@coons.senate.gov.