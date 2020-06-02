Sussex County is looking to give a shot in the arm to local businesses in need of a financial cure following the uncertainty of the recent global pandemic, launching an advertising campaign designed to recognize Southern Delaware’s diverse economy and encourage residents to spend their money locally, where it counts the most.
Beginning May 28, the County is running three 30-second television spots in the Salisbury, Md., media market — which includes Sussex County — that promote local entrepreneurs and focus on the importance of supporting businesses in the community. Titled “Keep Sussex Strong — Locals Buying Locally Matters,” the advertisements will run daytime and in primetime on area broadcast TV, as well as on local cable systems and social media, through at least late June.
The ad buy comes as Delaware steps out of the shadows of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown and enters Phase 1 of its economic recovery plan, which began June 1.
“The timing couldn’t be more appropriate or more critical as businesses, especially our small seasonal operators, look to get back to work,” said Bill Pfaff, director of Sussex County Economic Development. “These past few weeks and months have been tough on all of us, but especially our small businesses.
“These are our family, friends, and neighbors, whose livelihoods depend on our patronage each and every day. As the summer season begins, for many the highest sales point in the year, they need our support more than ever. That’s why we want to stress ‘locals buying locally matters.’”
Pfaff said that his office partnered with Southern Delaware Tourism on the project, funded by the Sussex County Economic Development Office and supported by the Sussex County Council. Its goal is to foster local support for and showcase small businesses throughout Sussex County, which add to the fabric of a community, Pfaff said.
“Imagine our area without its fantastic restaurants, our local boutiques and our service businesses,” he said. “The ‘big boxes’ and corporations will survive. But it’s small businesses that reflect our communities, and we can’t risk losing them. All of us need to pull together to support them now as best we can.
“Our focus in economic development is to attract and retain jobs. Business retention is a major part of what we do, and in light of COVID-19, we, particularly at the government level, have to do what we can to keep businesses open, to keep jobs in our community, and to keep our economy rolling. That’s the mission.”
“Local, small businesses in the county contribute so much to making Southern Delaware a desirable destination for visitors and home for those who live here,” said Scott Thomas, executive director of Southern Delaware Tourism. “We are proud to join Sussex County Economic Development in this collaborative effort.”
The campaign, produced by W Films of Lewes, showcases iconic landscapes from small towns and farmlands, beaches and coastal areas and many of the county’s small businesses at work.
Business owners who appear in the promotional spots include Hillary Brock, Nest Spa & Boutique, Milton; Nate Underwood, Pedal Works Cyclery, Delmar; Bill Clifton, Counting House Restaurant, Georgetown; Nick Griseto, James Thompson & Co. Inc. Greenwood; Jane Houtman, Antique Alley of Bridgeville; Marcia Iacono-Hazzard, Pet Bow-Tique Grooming Salon, Georgetown; Drexel Davison, Bad Hair Day, Rehoboth Beach; Howard Greene, Seaford Music Education Institute, Seaford; Amy Hughes, Lord’s Landscaping, Millville; Joanne Howe, Clayton Theatre, Dagsboro; Lori Smyth, Tidepool Toys & Games, Bethany Beach; Warren Reid, Solid Image Inc. Laurel; Michiko Seto, Blooming Boutique, Lewes; and Sandy Smyth, Kids Ketch, Lewes.
For more information about the campaign, visit www.KeepSussexStrong.com or call (302) 855-7770.