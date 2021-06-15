County Bank has announced a new logo, refreshing the bank’s brand after 30 years in business. The new ad campaign, “Same Bank, New Look,” launches this month. The bank, which was founded and is headquartered in Rehoboth Beach, updated their traditional logo, which will be displayed at all seven branch locations.
The new County Bank logo is a stylized tree with roots.
“The symbol of the tree denotes not only the growth of the bank, but also respect for the communities it serves. The branches and leaves are individuals, families, community organizations, and businesses the bank has been privileged to financially work with and support. The roots of the tree speak to the deep roots of the bank’s actual foundation and to its primary mission, which is to serve the banking needs of southern Delaware with high quality customer service. The tree itself is a living symbol of the organization’s motto, ‘We have roots here, not just branches,” representatives explained.
“The new brand reflects the Bank’s evolution. We believe our people and our passion to serve our community is paramount,” said David Gillan, chairman and CEO. “We have made considerable investments to our infrastructure. We have implemented state-of-the-art technology, renovated our branch locations, rebuilt our flagship headquarters located at the gateway of Rehoboth Beach and are hiring new employees. Together, these initiatives along with our new brand reflect our continued commitment to serving our clients into the future.
County Bank is a locally-owned independent community bank serving southern Delaware since 1990. Founded and headquartered in Rehoboth Beach, the Member FDIC bank has seven branch locations. The bank employs approximately 90 people. For more information, visit www.CountyBankDel.com or call (302) 226-9800.