U.S. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) recently wrote a bipartisan letter with 34 of his Senate colleagues to the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, requesting the administration release the maximum allowable number of additional H-2B visas for the 2022 fiscal year. They also urged the Biden administration to expedite the processing of the applications so that the workers can begin work by April 1.
“American businesses from industries such as tourism and hospitality, landscaping, fairs and carnivals, seafood processing, golf courses, reforestation, contractors and horse racing depend on seasonal employment to meet the demand across many industries,” the senators wrote. “Without meaningful H-2B cap relief, many seasonal businesses will be forced to scale back operations, cancel or default on contracts, lay off full-time U.S. workers and, in some cases, close operations completely. By taking action to release and process additional H-2B visas, seasonal businesses and U.S. workers across the country will avoid these harmful consequences and instead help contribute to the American economy.”
Given the growing demand for H-2B workers as the economy continues to reopen and employers continue to struggle with staffing shortages, officials said, Delaware businesses depend on a sufficient number of applications to attract the workers who sustain and support small businesses and agriculture communities.
H-2B visas reduce labor shortages for Delaware’s seasonal businesses and limit beach towns having to reduce hours and product inventories. Delaware businesses are often dependent upon foreign workers for seasonal employment — specifically calling about landscapers, fishermen and groundskeepers for busy beach seasons. An H-2B visa cap relief will assist in avoiding the economic consequences it’s associated with, and allow employers to reopen without staff shortages, they said.
The letter was led by U.S. Sens. Angus King (I-Maine) and Michael Rounds (R-S.D.). In addition to Coons, U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-N.C.), James Risch (R-Idaho), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Tom Carper (D-Del.), Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Cindy Lummis (R-Wyo.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Mike Crapo (R-Ind.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), John Thune (R-S.D.), John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Rodger Wicker (R-Miss.), Kysten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Ron Wyden (R-Ore.), Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), John Barrasso (D-Wyo.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Tim Scott (R-S.C.) also co-signed the letter.
The full letter is available online at https://www.coons.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/h-2b_letter_to_dhs__dol.pdf.