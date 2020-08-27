Christine’s Consignments in Ocean View will celebrate its 10-year anniversary with sales on items throughout the store, at 42 Atlantic Avenue, as well as cake and other refreshments for customers on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 5 and 6.
“The Ocean View store has women’s and children’s clothing, accessories, home décor and jewelry. We get everything under the sun,” owner Christine Braverman said.
“We get stuff that you can’t find in stores any more that will remind people of something they had as a child — a particular lamp, a vase, jewelry. And also the designer items we get in, people are blown away by handbags that would cost $300 or $400. They cost about one-third of what it would cost and that price can fluctuate depending on the condition,” said Braverman, who also owns shops in Rehoboth Beach and Fenwick Island.
“It was my dream since I was a teenager to have a consignment shop. I moved to Ocean View in 2009 and I saw a huge need there. My kids were growing up. I had one left in high school. I just kept saying, ‘I need to open up a store here.’ There was nothing like this in town. There was a consignment shop here then but it was just clothes and it wasn’t what I wanted. I started looking for a spot and I found a location,” she said.
“The Ocean View store is amazing. That store is my absolute baby. I have met so many friends from there. And the consignors are just wonderful,” she said.
Braverman credited her children, Robert, Ben and Sophia, for their help and said one son made her first sign.
“You get amazing, great items, designer items, high-quality clothes for a fraction of the cost. You find the greatest things at consignment shops. We keep our stuff really well organized. I only take top-notch stuff. Clothes have to be less than two years old for me to take them. You get amazing deals for a fraction of a cost,” she said.
Of course, during the coronavirus pandemic, all customers and staff have to wear masks when shopping and Braverman is taking every safety precaution keep everyone protected.
Braverman’s Rehoboth Beach shop carries men’s and women’s clothing, accessories and home décor. In Fenwick, there are home décor, jewelry and select designer items.
Consignors make appointments with Braverman and take items to her. She chooses what she would like to sell and assigns prices. The consignor receives a percentage when items sell. Call Braverman at the Ocean View store at (302) 829-1425.