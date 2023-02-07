Comprehensive Financial Solutions Inc. (CFS) recently announced plans to open a second branch office in Millsboro. With recent growth over the past five years, CFS representatives said they decided to restructure to enhance its service to clients, continuance of growth and invest in the professional development of those looking to enter the finance industry.
With their main office in Salisbury, Md., CFS will open its second branch office in Millsboro. Their new office will be located at 28485 Dupont Boulevard, Building 2, Millsboro. The firm chose Millsboro as a second location because of its growth and the Town’s business-friendly mindset, representatives said. With renovations under way, their Millsboro office is set to open in early spring.
“The Town of Millsboro is excited to welcome Comprehensive Financial Solutions to Millsboro. We appreciate their investment into the town and considering Millboro for expansion,” said Town Manager Jamie Burk.
“To say we are excited about the growth we’ve seen would be an understatement,” said President J.D. Schroen. “We have had key new hires over the past six years who have been instrumental in our firm’s growth, culture and vision. In addition to what our founders started over 35 years ago and what our new hires have brought to the firm, I cannot wait to see what the next 35 years bring to our team and clients!”
CFS provides personalized solutions to its clients across Delmarva and throughout the United States, including financial planning, small business retirement plans, tax, insurance and wealth management.