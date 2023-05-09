Comprehensive Financial Solutions Inc. (CFS) recently held a ribbon-cutting for its second location, in Millsboro.
“Helping Delmarva Retire for Over 35 Years,” CFS representatives said they are excited about the expansion in a thriving town such as Millsboro. Located on Route 113, the firm will increase its reach in the region, for existing clients, business professionals throughout Sussex County and retirees making Southern Delaware their home.
Spearheading the Delaware launch is Practice Manager and Director of Marketing Katie Brittingham. Hired in 2021 with a Delaware office as a primary goal, she said she is excited to see it come to fruition.
“After conducting our own research, joining local committees and leveraging resources from Sussex County, CFS chose Millsboro, Del. We became involved with the County and Town well before we leased an office, allowing us to hit the ground running once renovations were complete.”
Millsboro Town Manager Jamie Burk said, “The Town of Millsboro would like to welcome Comprehensive Financial Solutions to Millsboro. We appreciate CFS choosing Millsboro for their expansion into Delaware and appreciate their team’s involvement in our community right out of the gate. From attending council meetings to serving on the Greater Millsboro Chamber of Commerce board of directors, Katie has embraced Millsboro and we thoroughly appreciate her efforts.”
“To say we are excited about the growth we’ve seen would be an understatement,” said President J.D. Schroen. “We have had key new hires over the past few years who have been instrumental in our firm’s growth, culture and vision. In addition to what our founders started over 35 years ago, and this second location on Delmarva, I cannot wait to see what the next 35 years bring to our team and clients!”
CFS, representatives said, “prides itself on being a local, one-stop financial solutions firm. Whether a client is just starting a career or is retired, CFS’ team offers a path to help clients pursue their goals and lifestyles. CFS offers personalized solutions to its clients across Delmarva and throughout the United States, including financial planning, small business retirement plans, tax, insurance and wealth management. At Comprehensive Financial Solutions (CFS) we have assembled a team of experienced, highly qualified professionals who have been helping families pursue their financial goals for over 35 years.”