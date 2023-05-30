Comprehensive Financial Solutions Inc. (CFS) this week announced that Investment Advisor Representative Liz Brittingham has obtained her CFP certification. The CFP certification is awarded to individuals who meet the CFP Board’s stringent requirements. The CFP exam measures the candidate’s critical thinking and problem-solving ability and assesses the candidate’s ability to apply financial planning knowledge in an integrated approach to real-life financial planning situations.
Brittingham joined the firm six years ago and has learned many facets of the business, including investment strategy and taxes. Working alongside President J.D. Schroen in the firm’s joint business, CFS Tax Solutions, her knowledge of navigating taxes in retirement proves invaluable to her clients, representatives said.
Vice President and partner Michael Sise said, “We are excited to see Liz achieve this major certification, which without a doubt shows great commitment to her career and clients. Liz has grown leaps and bounds over the years, and we can’t wait to watch her continue on an upward path in this industry.”
Brittingham said she enjoys being on the water and traveling. A former captain on a private charter boat, she switched career paths to follow in her father’s footsteps as a financial advisor. Her father is a founding partner at CFS, “And the firm is delighted to have her commitment to the continued success of CFS,” representatives said.