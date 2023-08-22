Comprehensive Financial Solutions Inc. (CFS) recently announced the newest addition to its team, Regina Esposito, investment advisor representative. Esposito is based out of CFS’s Millsboro office, the firm’s second location, which opened in April 2023
Already an active member of the community, her business development skills combined with her knowledge in the industry bode promise for the firm’s continued growth in the region, representatives said.
Vice President and Partner Michael Sise, CFP, ChFC, CPFA, AIF, CRPC, said, “Regina’s mind for finance, hunger to learn and passion for people make her a tremendous addition to our team. As a financial advisor, Regina spends her time building trust and familiarity with her clients in an effort to provide comprehensive planning recommendations for their future financial success.”
Esposito was born and raised in her family’s chocolate factory in Hazleton, Pa. In 2003, she received a dual bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and architectural engineering from Drexel University. She began her career with DuPont as a project manager in South Philadelphia. Professionally, she has had experience in engineering design in Las Vegas, engineering management in the poultry industry, and industrial sales for an international company. Additionally, she has managed the financials of investment properties, rentals and startup of her family’s industrial welding business.
She is a resident of Dagsboro, where she resides with her fiancé, their two small sons and sheepadoodle. Her family enjoys boating, traveling and dining at new places.