Comprehensive Financial Solutions (CFS Inc.) recently announced that Michael Sise, partner, CFP, ChFC, CPFA, AIF, CRPC, has been promoted to vice president. Still functioning as a Certified Financial Planner and serving his clients, Sise works alongside J.D. Schroen, president, CPA and investment advisor representative, to develop strategies to further enhance client experience; support personnel professionally and personally and continue developing growth opportunities.
As CFS opens its second location, in Millsboro, Sise will work closely with the firm’s Operations and Investment departments to maximize the firm’s overall efficiency. His experience in the industry and knowledge of the region played an integral part in opening CFS’ second location, representatives said.
“Mike has been key to CFS’ growth and success since he joined our team. His investment strategy input, operational efforts and analytic reporting has been invaluable. Mike has been a leader in our firm for years and we are delighted to elevate him to VP — very well deserved!” said Schroen.
Sise has been with CFS for seven years and became partner in 2019. A graduate of Stephen Decatur High School in Berlin, Md., and Liberty University, he began his career as a financial advisor in 2013. Serving as CFS’s lead planning specialist and lead strategist on the Investment Committee, Sise “combines a strong grasp of investment trends and portfolio construction with a wonderful empathy for his clients,” CFS representatives said.
He also worked as an adjunct professor at Salisbury University’s Perdue School of Business for two years, teaching retirement planning. He lives in Berlin with his wife, Allison, and their daughters, Magnolia and Annie.