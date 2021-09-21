Community Bank Delaware donates to Nanticoke Indian Powwow

Community Bank Delaware recently donated $1,000 toward the Nanticoke Indian Powwow. The 43rd Annual Powwow was held at Hudson Fields in Milton from Friday, Sept. 10, through Sunday, Sept. 12.
The powwow is held to pass down cultural traditions from generation to generation and is a way to experience Native American culture firsthand, including a variety of dance sessions, traditional regalia, song, food and activities. For more about the Nanticoke Indian Association, visit nanticokeindians.org.
Community Bank Delaware is a full-service bank headquartered on Kings Highway and Route 1 in Lewes, with a Rehoboth office located at 30099 Veterans Way, Rehoboth Beach. For further information, call (302) 226-3333, or visit communitybankdelaware.com.